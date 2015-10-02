Vatican sheds light on the upcoming Synod on the Family

On Sunday, Pope Francis will inaugurate the Synod on the Family. Then, on Monday, October 5th, the 260 bishops in attendance will start looking into how the Church can respond to some of the challenges faced by modern day families. The first session will begin with opening statements from the Pope and with the testimony of a married couple. The Vatican has decided to modify the formula that was followed last year. The main change is that the number of plenary sessions will decrease, while the number of meetings divided by language will increase. All this to make it easier to exchange ideas and impressions. The Cardinal responsible for overseeing the Synod, has reiterated the need for everyone to speak clearly and to speak their mind. CARD. LORENZO BALDISSERI Secretary General, Synod of Bishops "The Pope has called for issues to be addressed with courage and openness, both in and out of the ecclesial sphere. That's why it's not surprising that there are opposing views and arguments. In a way it's like the Second Vatican Council.â? In addition, the Synod will have a commission that will be in charge of overseeing the meetings and making sure the final document includes all points of views. CARD. LORENZO BALDISSERI Secretary General, Synod of Bishops "It's a way to make sure and release any suspicion or doubts about omissions. The commission will include 10 people that oversee everything and all the stages of the Synod. On the final stage the commission will be given the floor and it will explain what its findings are.â? The Synod will span over three weeks. It will include 18 plenary sessions and another 13 sessions per group. During each plenary session 70 bishops will speak. Each will be given the floor for three minutes. The group reunions will be more flexible. They will be divided in groups of 20, without any time limits.