Card. Péter ErdÅ?, highlights key points of the Synod of Bishops

The first session of the Synod on the Family, kicked off on Monday. Cardinal Péter ErdÅ?, started things off by speaking before the 300 participants and summarizing the key points of the so called 'working document.'

It includes additional thoughts on the family, that Pope Francis brought to light throughout the past year.

The document states that there's a vast consensus in the Church when it comes to young couples. Bishops agree that the Church must do more to help newlywed couples by having them talk to couples who have been married for years.

"From these discussions, other enriching connections can rise. Including support for those in difficult situations or those with problems in their marriage. By being part of a faith group, the faith of couples can increase. Especially if these groups meet regularly to read the Bible and pray together. It's a way to cultivate the faith.â?

Another issue being looked at in the Synod, are children who grow up in broken homes, without the presence of a father or a mother. That includes divorced parents, those who spend too much time at work, and those who have immigrated to other countries.

Ultimately the main goal is to reach out to those people who face challenging family situations and to those who are no longer active in the Church.

"If a Church community welcomes these people, in whatever circumstance they find themselves in. And if the Church can clearly introduce the truth about marriage, it could help these couples to opt for Sacramental marriage.â?

Cardinal Erdo, emphasized that the Synod should reflect on divorced and civilly re-married Catholics, who want to receive the Eucharist.

"The Church must extend its contribution, to be close to those who are in pain and those who look for a solution to their situation.â?

Cardinal Suarez Inda is from Mexico. He think one option that is often overlooked, is showing the beauty of Christian life and living it out in public.

"The priority should be showing the true identity of the family. Recognizing God's purpose in creating the family. It's based on a stable and fertile union between man and woman. It's a school of love. It implies sacrifices, but it's the source of authentic joy.â?

Dealing with these issues and finding solutions won't happen overnight. The Cardinal says one of the first steps is getting governments and every day Christians involved, to nurture a new culture.

