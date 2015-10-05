We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

2015/10/05
Pope opens the Synod: No ideologies. This is not a parliament to negotiate

Pope Francis opened the first session of the Synod on the Family, asking all those taking part to stay true to their convictions, but to not close in on their prejudices. He said ultimately the Synod, is not about negotiations, but about truth. 

POPE FRANCIS 

"The Synod is neither a Parliament nor a Senate where we have to negotiate. It is an expression of the Church, it is the Church which walks together to read the truth with the eyes of the faith and God's heart. It is the Church that questions its  fidelity to the tenants of the faith. Faith is not a museum to look at and protect, but a live fountain the Church drinks from to give to others.â? 

Before anything else, the priority, he said, must be the good of the Church, families and the salvation of souls. So being courageous and humble is a must. 

POPE FRANCIS 

"Apostolic courage is not frightened in the face of the world's temptations, which tend to extinguish the light of truth in the hearts of men and women, replacing it with small and perishable lights. It's not frightened either by the hardening of some hearts, who despite good intentions, turn people away from God.â?

The Pope has asked participants to not play the blame game. But instead, to uplift those who need it, without feelings of superiority. 

