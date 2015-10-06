We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
See the gift Pope Francis gave to Synod participants
Vatican events
|
2015/10/27
Pope celebrates Mass to mark the end of the Synod on the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/26
Pope Francis' homily for the closing of the Synod of the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/25
Vatican events
|
2015/10/06
Download document
Share

Pope Francis at Casa Santa Marta: God wants mercy

During his morning Homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis discussed a subject that certainly held relevance for the Synod, which is currently taking place at the Vatican. He said that it's important to not have a hard heart and to remain open to God's mercy. POPE FRANCIS "As the beginning of the Year of Mercy approaches, we pray to the Lord to help us understand His heart, what 'mercy' means, and what it mean when He says: 'I desire mercy, and not sacrifice!'â?  The Pope specifically warned against a "ministry of rigidity.â? He recounted how Jesus spent time among sinners, and rejected suggestions from "doctors of lawâ? that sinful people should be shunned or killed. EXTRACTS FROM THE POPE'S HOMILY (Source: Vatican Radio) Remarking on the fact that the city of Nineveh converts thanks to Jonahâ??s preaching, Pope Francis said "it really was a miracle, because in this case he abandons his stubbornness, his rigidity,  to obey the will of God, and he did what the Lord commanded him." "Where the Lord is - Francis concluded - there is mercyâ?. And, he added, as Ambrose said: "Where his ministers are there is rigidity. The rigidity that defies mission, which challenges mercy ": "As we approach the Year of Mercy, let us pray the Lord to help us understand his heart, to understand what 'mercy' means, what it means when He says: 'I want mercy, not sacrifice!'â? he said. ATO CTV S -BN Up:ATO