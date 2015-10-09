Card. Blázquez: The Church has not prepared couples enough for modern challenges

One of the proposals being analyzed in the Synod, is developing a catechesis that can help families deal with some of the modern day challenges they face. It's a proposal set forth by the President of Spain's Episcopal Conference. CARD. RICARDO BLíZQUEZ President Spain's Episcopal Conference "We have highlighted that the preparation that was given before, is simply not enough to deal with some of the problems of today. When someone has a weak faith, it's not fully developed to deal with some of life's challenges.â? The Synod is looking into how the Church can reach out to these families that need more support. Bishops recognize that the culture is rapidly changing and that the Church needs to use language that more people can relate to. CARD. RICARDO BLíZQUEZ Spain's Episcopal Conference, President "We've witnessed how in the last few decades, issues related to marriage and families have changed. So, the family as we came to know it years back, is going through a deep transformation.â? Developing pastoral outreach programs for the Church is one of the priorities of the Synod. Blázquez believes this issue could promote a more just and human society.