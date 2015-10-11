Ethiopian Archbishop delves into some of the pressure the Church feels from outside groups

One of the challenges Bishops are facing in the Synod, is narrowing down all the subjects they are dealing with. Since the family and the Church are by nature universal and the topics they include follow a wide range. CARD. BERHANEYESUS DEMEREW SOURAPHIEL President of Ethiopia's Episcopal Conference "One would be poverty, the other would be migration, trafficking, violence against women, children, war, so we are facing different problems.â? There are roughly 270 Bishops taking part in the Synod from every continent. So some of the specific challenges the Church and families face in certain areas, vary from one region to the next. Outside pressure some bishops feel on redefining marriage, gender theory and the indoctrination of children, is a reality. CARD. BERHANEYESUS DEMEREW SOURAPHIEL President of Ethiopia's Episcopal Conference "From outside there is also pressure and influence- negative influence sometimes, saying that we are not modern and that we are from another planet. But we are from this planet, but we are from this planet- even if we are poor, we have values.â? While the first week looked at analyzing some of the challenges families face out in modern society. The second week is looking at the role couples have both in their marriage and as parents.