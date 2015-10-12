Cardinal Maradiaga: The media is drumming up controversy where there is none

There aren't opposing teams or uncompromising stalemates at the Synod on the Family. That's according to Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, one of Pope Francis' closest advisers. It's a mantra he's repeated more than once. CARD. OSCAR RODRIGUEZ MARADIAGA Archbishop of Tegucigalpa (Honduras) "It seems to me that no one here wants to be in opposition or bring confrontations. Some in the media want to present it that way because that is the style of the world today. Here we are all united under the light of the Holy Spirit and under the love of God.â? He explains that the theme of mercy has been resonating deeply within the halls of Paul XI Hall, where the Synod is taking place. He adds that mercy does not oppose the Truth. CARD. OSCAR RODRIGUEZ MARADIAGA Archbishop of Tegucigalpa (Honduras) "Some people sometimes think that mercy is opposed to the theme of the Truth. In no way is it. Mercy is the supreme attribute of God.â? The Synod is exploring new pastoral methods to respond to challenges that contemporary families face. One problem, for example, is how engaged couples prepare for marriage. Maradiaga explains that people learn how to create families at home. CARD. OSCAR RODRIGUEZ MARADIAGA Archbishop of Tegucigalpa (Honduras) "It is entirely a process of preparation that begins precisely in the home. From there a child is born and begins to mature and grow in the love that comes to them to realize, whether it is married love or love for God through consecrated life.â? He continues that new formulas and programs must involve all people in the Church. It's not just a responsibility of those in the hierarchy. CARD. OSCAR RODRIGUEZ MARADIAGA Archbishop of Tegucigalpa (Honduras) "And think that the Church is not us in the hierarchy, it is all of those who are baptized. Certainly, a renovated family ministry is needed in all parts.â? In addition to accompanying families in their everyday joys and sorrows, the challenge for the Synod is to show the beauty of marriage in an increasingly godless world. AC/ATO MG - -PR Up: