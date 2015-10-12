Synod: Preparing couples before and also after the wedding

Within the Synod, there are so called 'small working groups' which are divided depending on language. Now, starting the second week, the groups are working on their proposals, some of which will be included in the final document. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican Spokesperson "When it's finished, it will be given to the Pope and he will make the final decisions as he sees fit.â? One of the proposals that has overall support is giving better preparation to engaged couples before they get married and then in their first few years as newlyweds. PEDRO JUSSIEU DE REZENDE Synod Participant "It is a welcomed innovation, an extended period of preparation and a continuous period of formation for the married couples as Ketty said, who go through very different... phases and needs in marriage in family live. And this is definitely needed.â? Pedro and Ketty are from Brazil. They've been married for 35 years. Within the Church they help prepare engaged couples for marriage. They are among the married couples taking part in the Synod to share their testimony as a married couple. KETTY ABAROA DE REZENDE Synod Participant "We have seven children and five grandchildren. It's a joy to be here at the Synod, participating in this historical moment of the Church, which actually is a very joyful moment.â? Taking part in a Synod is not something many people get to do of course and so, when the couple was asked what has struck them the most, the couple had an interesting response. PEDRO JUSSIEU DE REZENDE Synod Participant "I found something very surprising after we arrived here to participate in the Synod. This has been to see what the press has been publishing. That has been quite surprising in the sense that many many times it doesn't reflect what we see in there. There seems to be reports where basically, the material we read seems to try to be suggestions on what the synod fathers should be talking about.â? He once again highlighted that the synod and the discussions aren't about Church Doctrine, but rather the pastoral outreach of the Church. Items like preparing engaged couples and outreach programs for divorced Catholics. JMB MG S - BN Up:ATO