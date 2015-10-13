Bishops at the Synod raise the issue of single mothers

January 18, 2015

"Why does God allow this to happen? Children are not to blame. Why are we helped only by a few people?â?

During his trip to the Philippines, Pope Francis discussed the dramatic reality of abandoned children. And it remains on the minds of many bishops at the Synod on the Family.

There are more than 200,000 abandoned children in the Philippines alone. It's a major problem in Latin American countries, as well.

MSGR. MARCELO A. GONZALEZ

Bishop of Santa Clara (Cuba)

"There are many broken families and many children born not in an organic family. They are born in free unions and so it is necessary to work for these new generations.â?

Often, single mothers are heroic examples. Despite not having many resources, they decide not to abandon their child and they are able to move forward in life.

MSGR. RODOLFO VALENZUELA

Bishop of La Verapaz (Guatemala)

"It is a situation that deserves respect and even admiration. How many single mothers have gone forward with children despite the irresponsibility and macho attitude of the fathers.â?

From the Synod, bishops said that all of society must try to welcome people who have been denied a fundamental right in life: the right to have a family with a father and a mother. They suggested it's a need that every person has.

MSGR. MARCELO A. GONZALEZ

Bishop of Santa Clara (Cuba)

"A longing for the sense of family. There is a strong sense of belonging to the family. And that is why some are looking even if they do not know their father.â?

Single mothers and abandoned children create a challenge for institutions on all levels, especially the local ones. In less developed countries, bishops say, the children are susceptible to entering lives of crime and delinquency.

JRB/ATO

RR'AA

VM

-PR

Up: KLH