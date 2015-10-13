We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
See the gift Pope Francis gave to Synod participants
Vatican events
|
2015/10/27
Pope celebrates Mass to mark the end of the Synod on the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/26
Pope Francis' homily for the closing of the Synod of the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/25
Vatican events
|
2015/10/13
Download document
Share

Married couple at the Synod: Failure of social support puts families at risk

The working document that forms the basis for debates at the Synod says that one of the principal challenges for families is economic issues.  EUGENIO GAY MONTALVO Auditor, Synod on the Family (Spain) "I would say there is a fundamental priority and that is to serve the families that are at risk, at economic risk, at social risk, at risk of being abandoned. They don't have sufficient means and cannot develop as families because they have urgent and immediate priorities that the State does not pay for.â? The Synod is examining these circumstances and judging how they affect couples and their children. They are doing this alongside experts and married couples like these two, who are dedicated to providing social assistance. The Gay Montalvos have been married for 44 years. They have four children and nine grandchildren. Since they met, they've been inseparable. They believe their experience has given them the recipe to stay together on the path of life. MONSERRAT ROSELL Auditor, Synod on the Family (Spain) "Patience, lots of love, giving, and knowing to accept the other person for who they are.â? EUGENIO GAY MONTALVO Auditor, Synod on the Family (Spain) "We are very different, my wife and I, in character and in everything. Well, we have endured the rain and fog and very difficult moments, but we always looked forward. We promised each other that on our wedding day.â? They know that marriage can last a lifetime, and they hope the Synod will help encourage others who have the same longing they did to take the leap. EUGENIO GAY MONTALVO Auditor, Synod on the Family (Spain) "Hope, above all, hope. And a word of encouragement, welcome, and mercy.â? During the next two weeks, the Synod will focus on exploring new ways for the Church to help families in difficult situations. AC/ATO MG V -PR UP:ATO