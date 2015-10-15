We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
See the gift Pope Francis gave to Synod participants
Vatican events
|
2015/10/27
Pope celebrates Mass to mark the end of the Synod on the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/26
Pope Francis' homily for the closing of the Synod of the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/25
Vatican events
|
2015/10/15
Download document
Share

Cardinal Ezzati: We must try to appreciate the positive aspects of all family bonds

The Synod has tried to create an image of marriage and the family around the world. The image is not fixed, however, because families throughout the world are changing rapidly and facing new challenges every day. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "We must understand that we are living in a cultural moment that is rich and also challenging for all human realities, including the reality of the family.â? Part of this cultural change is a decline in the number of marriages, both civil and religious. Birth rates are also dropping. And these are exactly the sort of issues that are on the table at the Synod. The bishops are trying to find the positive aspects of these new situations. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "In the Christian family we have to think of families and family groups that live in reality. And we have to give them a look of kindness, of understanding, and of closeness to their situation. To appreciate the positives of their situation and offer them that marvelous gift, the grace of the Gospel of the Family.â? Many participants of the Synod have proposed strengthening marriage preparation. They also want to rehabilitate the family's image as a "domestic Churchâ? that can educate children to have strong faith, and help other families who go through hard times. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "Initiatives especially arise from closeness, from merciful accompaniment, understanding, and walking together with the families who have not yet achieved, I would say, the greatest beauty, which is the beauty that comes from the sacramental dimension of married life and family.â? In the following days, the Synod will consider concrete propositions to improve pastoral attention to families throughout the world. AC/ATO MG JM -PR Up:JRB #Synod2015