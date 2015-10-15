Cardinal Ezzati: We must try to appreciate the positive aspects of all family bonds

The Synod has tried to create an image of marriage and the family around the world. The image is not fixed, however, because families throughout the world are changing rapidly and facing new challenges every day. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "We must understand that we are living in a cultural moment that is rich and also challenging for all human realities, including the reality of the family.â? Part of this cultural change is a decline in the number of marriages, both civil and religious. Birth rates are also dropping. And these are exactly the sort of issues that are on the table at the Synod. The bishops are trying to find the positive aspects of these new situations. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "In the Christian family we have to think of families and family groups that live in reality. And we have to give them a look of kindness, of understanding, and of closeness to their situation. To appreciate the positives of their situation and offer them that marvelous gift, the grace of the Gospel of the Family.â? Many participants of the Synod have proposed strengthening marriage preparation. They also want to rehabilitate the family's image as a "domestic Churchâ? that can educate children to have strong faith, and help other families who go through hard times. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "Initiatives especially arise from closeness, from merciful accompaniment, understanding, and walking together with the families who have not yet achieved, I would say, the greatest beauty, which is the beauty that comes from the sacramental dimension of married life and family.â? In the following days, the Synod will consider concrete propositions to improve pastoral attention to families throughout the world.