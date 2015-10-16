We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
See the gift Pope Francis gave to Synod participants
Vatican events
|
2015/10/27
Pope celebrates Mass to mark the end of the Synod on the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/26
Pope Francis' homily for the closing of the Synod of the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/25
Vatican events
|
2015/10/16
Download document
Share

Synod: It must be remembered that sexuality is an expression of love, not a sin

During the final sessions of the Synod's second week, bishops have put an emphasis on the sexual dimension of marriage. Participants heard testimony from several couples and they described the importance of two things: First, is that parents should be the first ones to explain sexuality to their children. And they must show the positive aspects of it. FR. MANUEL DORANTES Vatican spokesman "Current sex education is very negative and disastrous. Many parents don't speak about the beauty of sexuality with their own children, leaving the role to public educators.â? The second point is that the Church has to do a better job of speaking about sexuality. They should emphasize it's an expression of love, not a sin. And they must also remember the role of the laity and married couples in this area. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican spokesman "Here we must recognize that the experience of couples should guide the Church in this field, to find answers, because they are the people who have most experience.â? Another crucial point was that older married couples have an important role in helping newer couples. Through their example and advice, they can help newlyweds to deeper their relationship and overcome difficulties that come in all marriages. In that sense, they recalled the role of some Catholics movements in helping married couples who face a crisis. JRB/ATO MG/RR - -PR Up:ATO #Sinodo2015