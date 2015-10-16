We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

2015/10/16
The miracle that allowed for the canonization of St. Therese of Lisieux's parents

The last week of the Synod on the Family is marked by a great liturgical event: the canonization of a married couple, the parents of St. Therese of Lisieux. St. Therese is the patron of missionaries and a Doctor of the Church who is one of the most venerated saints today.  The Pope will preside over the canonization ceremony in St. Peter's Square on October 18th. The miracle that allowed for their canonization was the inexplicable cure of a Spanish girl named  Carmen in 2008.  She was born prematurely after a difficult pregnancy. She suffered from many diseases, starting with a very severe brain hemorrhage, and everyone feared the worst.  JORGE MIRí? Chancellor-Secretary, Archbishop of Valencia (Spain) "There were days of great suffering. Carmen was still in very serious condition. The antibiotics had no effect.â? The Archbishop of Valenica explains the details that followed the fatal diagnosis. Carmen's parents went to the nearest Barefoot Carmelites convent for help... SISTER MARíA JESí?S CREMADESC Convent Portress  "The doorbell rang, I went to answer. I heard a voice in pain tell me: 'Sister, I come  to pray for my daughter.'â? There they recommended that she ask for the intercession of a couple who had been beatified only four days after the birth of her daughter, the parents of St. Therese.  Religious parents and friends of Carmen began to pray for her intercession and gradually the girl recovered completely. There was no explanation from a medical point of view. Carmen is now six.  There have been 18 testimonies for the process of canonization. Eight of them came from medical experts.  The canonization of St. Therese's parents will take place during the last week of the Synod. It will be a special ceremony for Pope Francis because he is very devoted to St. Therese.  Buy The Secret of Therese from ROME REPORTS on Vimeo. JRBSF Archidiócesis de Valencia SV -PR Up:KLH  #Sinodo2015