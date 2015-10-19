Cardinal Robles Ortega: We are not focused on if the divorced can receive Communion

The Mexican cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega suggested that it's wrong to think the Synod is solely focused on whether divorced and remarried couples can receive communion. CARD. FRANCISCO ROBLES ORTEGA President, Mexican Episcopal Conference "We are not focused so much on if they can receive the Sacrament of Communion or not but instead on the importance of the Church's pastoral care.â? The president of the Mexican Episcopal Conference said they're speaking about how Christians can be close to those whose marriage is broken or in crisis. They want to see how they can help them reconcile or return to the Church. With that in mind, he said they are considering not how parish priests can help but instead what families can do. For instance, longtime married couples can support and help couples who are in difficult situations. For that reason, the Mexican cardinal says that the Synod is looking for ways to better prepare those married couples. CARD. FRANCISCO ROBLES ORTEGA President, Mexican Episcopal Conference "Certainly, those who accompany need training and encouragment. It would be the whole Church, through these more experienced couples, who make the young feel closer and more accompanied.â? Essentially, he is describing a "permanent catechesisâ? that does not end with confirmation or marriage. It is catechesis based not only on faith formation but in the daily accompaniment of other Christians, so that they resolve and overcome the difficulties of married life.