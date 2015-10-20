Card. Napier on the Synod: Things are different this time around

The Synod on the Family is on its last week. On Tuesday, the so called 'working groups' which are divided by language, concluded their sessions, which means the points that will show up on the final document are in the works. Cardinal Napier, from South Africa says, this year, the Synod has been a lot more open. Last year, he says the mid-report didn't fully reflect the Synod discussions. CARD. WILFRID NAPIER Archbishop of Durban (South Africa) "I also served on the commission that was drafting the final document and there were certain issues that once again, they were being pushed in a certain direction, so in that sense that a particular ideology or agenda or whatever you would like to call it, seemed to have in operation.â? It was that worry, he says, which prompted 13 cardinals to write a letter to Pope Francis at the beginning of this year's Synod. Cardinal Napier says that the fact that Pope Francis publicly responded to the letter and its concerns on the second day of the Synod, set a different tone, right off the bat. CARD. WILFRID NAPIER Archbishop of Durban (South Africa) "That made a huge difference on the scale of confidence and of trust, that the concerns had registered, they were being taken care of and therefore from then on everyone was going to work on the synod with all theyâ??ve got.â? One point all bishops have agreed on is that the Church must give engaged couples better preparations courses before they get married. Not only to help couples in this new chapter, but also so they can make sure they are compatible in marriage. CARD. LLUIS MARTINEZ SISTACH Archbishop of Barcelona (Spain) "There are many aspects that are very important, especially when it comes to prevention. It's better to prevent than to heal. This is one of many points that we can strengthen in our parishes.â? On Saturday, October 24th, a report detailing the conclusions of the Synod are expected. The Pope will receive the document and decide -what, if any, points will be implemented. KLH RR SV -BN Up: KLH