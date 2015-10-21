We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
See the gift Pope Francis gave to Synod participants
Vatican events
|
2015/10/27
Pope celebrates Mass to mark the end of the Synod on the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/26
Pope Francis' homily for the closing of the Synod of the Family
Vatican events
|
2015/10/25
Vatican events
|
2015/10/21
Download document
Share

Cardinal Marx: We will find consensus for the final document, even on controversial issues

The Synod's group meetings have ended and proposals for Pope Francis the bishops are ready to prepare the final document for Pope Francis. CARD. REINHARD MARX Archbishop of Munich (Germany) "The Synod is not at the end. The Synod opens the way for the Holy Father to do what he wants with these discussions and with the way we have made from the first Synod.â? Working groups divided by language have prepared thirteen different reports, but there is a common thread among all of them. CARD. DANIEL STURLA Archbishop of Montevideo (Uruguay) "The Church can never be a club of perfects, but instead it is people of God that walk together, a home of open doors.â? And although there are differences between the working groups, Cardinal Marx stressed that the document that is given to Pope Francis will include as much consensus as possible, including on difficult points. CARD. REINHARD MARX Archbishop of Munich (Germany) "We will try to do it. We will try to come together and to make it also in the different points like the question of the divorce remarried to find the text which is so that everybody can accept it as a proposal for the Holy Father.â? According to Cardinal Marx, it's not necessary to choose between doctrine and pastoral care, because they work together. CARD. REINHARD MARX Archbishop of Munich (Germany) "Pastoral and doctrine work together. What will we do with the doctrine without living it?â? All of these questions have been examined within the framework of the mission and the vocation of today's families. Those in Ireland proposed reviving the concept of "vocationâ? when speaking of the family. ARZ. EAMON MARTIN President, Irish Episcopal Conference "We work on supporting, on fraternal support for anyone who believes they have a vocation to priesthood or religious life. Now if we're talking about vocation to the family, then surely we need to think in the same way.â? Now the bishops must vote on the final document. That will take place on Saturday, and afterward the final text will be delivered to Pope Francis. He'll decide how to use the document. AC/ATO AA JM -PR Up:AC