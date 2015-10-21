We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

The memories of family that bishops shared at the Synod

Bishops taking part in the Synod are looking for answers to help the modern family. While they aren't married themselves, many of them have brought special memories: recollections of their families as they grew up. They've discussed the challenges and joys of their own homes. And those ideas help inform their views on how to deal with new challenges. MGR. SELVISTER PONNUMUTHAN Bishop of Punalur (India)  "I know the struggles that my father and my mother had. We are seven in the family. And we are happy that my mother is 92 still, thank God. My father died. So I know the struggles that they had to educate and animate the children.â? The bishops suggested that the family is the best school for human and Christian formation. Some recalled it was where they learned the most important lessons of their lives. MSGR. CARLOS OSORO Archbishop of Madrid (Spain)  "I learned to forgive, to serve, to give myself, to be beside the most needed, to accompany and to feel accompanied, to discover an unconditional love. I learned the best lessons of my life in the school of fine arts that has been my family, consisting of my parents and my brothers." In those recollections, grandparents had a special place. Synod participants have highlighted that they're crucial to passing down the faith. Some bishops know it from personal experience. MSGR. SALVADOR PIí?EIRO President of the Peruvian Conference of Bishops "I thought of my grandparents so many times! They taught me to love Jesus, to pray. Every time I leave my house, I repeat the prayer that my grandmother taught me: 'Jesus left Bethlehem with Joseph and Mary. I leave home with the same company.' It's recorded on my hard drive." They are just some of the memories shared by bishops throughout the meeting. And those memories form the basis of their search for answers to common problems the family faces today. RA/ATO RR S PR Up:ATO