Synod on the Family also looks into persecution of families

In this Synod on the Family, every bishop is contributing his own perspective on the family and more specifically the challenges that affect their region.

Greogry III Laham is the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Alexandria and Jerusalem. At 81 years old, he has taken part in several synods, the first one being back in 1987.

GREGORY III LAHAM

Melkite Greek Catholic Church

"We are there to serve the family. We are not here to just discuss the problems of the family.â?

One of the issues he has highlighted in the Synod, along with several other Bishops from the Middle East, is the separation of families due to persecution.

"If not, we will have more and more war, more victims, more Christians killed, more Muslims killed, more human beings destroyed, not only killed.â?

ISIS and other extremists groups are not just affecting families in the Middle East, he says. As such, Western governments should do more to help and stop these terrorists.

"To have more power to influence the policies of USA, Russia, the European Union to make peace. The time is to make peace. The danger of ISIS, in establishing the caliphate is so international it needs an international coalition.â?

The Synod on the Family has brought in Bishops and Cardinals from all over the world, to improve the pastoral outreach of the Church. The Synod will conclude on October 25th.

