A look at the Pope's agenda in Africa

Pope Francis is beginning a very important week: He will soon head to Africa for his first visit to the continent. On Monday the 23rd, he will meet with the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, a nation made up of islands in the Carribbean. Tuesday will be the Pope's final day in Rome, and he will spend it preparing for his trip. At 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Pope Francis will board an airplane to start his 11th international trip. There will be three stops: Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic. He'll spend about a day and a half in each country and will return to Rome on November 30th. While in Kenya, Pope Francis plans to the visit the United Nations Environment Programme headquarters there. His Uganda trip will be filled with ecumenical gatherings. He'll also visit the place where Saint Charles Lwanga and other Christians were martyred in the 19th century. The most dramatic part of the trip will come when the Pope visits the Central African Republic, a country inundated with violence. While there, he'll visit a refugee camp. To show his closeness to the people, he'll also open the Jubilee in a ceremony he presides over himself. That event will take place on the 29th of November. JRB/ATO RR SV -PR Up:IPC #Papafrancisco