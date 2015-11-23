Pope Francis to Central African Republic: I hope my visit can help â??alleviate your woundsâ?

Pope Francis, in a pre-recorded message, told residents of the Central African Republic that their "dear country has for too long been affected by a violent situation.â? Speaking in French, the Pope added that "I hope with all my heart that my visit may contribute, in one way or another, to alleviate your wounds and to favor conditions for a better, more serene future.â? The Pope plans to open Bangui Cathedral's Holy Door during his visit to the CAR. He'll also take part in inter-religious meetings meant to foster solidarity. In an English-language message to the people of Kenya and Uganda, Pope Francis declared he will bring a message of "reconciliation, forgiveness and peace.â? POPE FRANCIS "We are living at a time when religious believers, and persons of good will everywhere, are called to foster mutual understanding and respect, and to support each other as members of our one human family. For all of us are Godâ??s children.â? Pope Francis will begin his trip to Africa in Kenya on November 25th. He will arrive in Uganda on the 27th and the Central African Republic on the 29th.