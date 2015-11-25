Pope Francis arrives in Kenya early

Pope Francis' flight to Kenya landed about ;thirty minutes early, but everything was ready to go for his arrival. Inside the plane, Pope Francis said the only things he will fear during this trip are mosquitoes. He added that he will be very happy to meet his brothers and sisters in ;Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic. He was immediately greeted by a large crowd of people when he stepped off the plane, and they stayed with him as he walked on the red carpet laid out for him. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta ;escorted the Pope while traditional Kenyan music played throughout the airport. Pope Francis stepped into an airport building and quickly signed the ;official Book of Honor. A few minutes later, he stepped into a simple grey sedan and was driven to the Kenyan State House.