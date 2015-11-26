Pope in Kenya: â??The health of any society always depends on the health of its familiesâ?

Out of all of Pope Francis' foreign trips, this one to Kenya has been the most musical. This is how he was received at the start of a massive Mass on the University of Nairobi campus. And here in Kenya, people sing with their entire bodies.

Despite the heavy rain and the mud it left behind, hundreds of thousands of people attended the colorful ceremony.

Pope Francis celebrated Mass in English, one of Kenya's two official languages.

"In the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit."

In his homily, the Pope explained why the Catholic Church is so concerned with families.

POPE FRANCIS

"For their sake, and for the good of society, our faith in Godâ??s word calls us to support families in their mission in society, to accept children as a blessing for our world, and to defend the dignity of each man and woman, for all of us are brothers and sisters in the one human family.â?

The Pope knew that most of those celebrating Mass alongside him were students from the university. He offered them this challenge.

POPE FRANCIS

"Shape a society which is ever more just, inclusive and respectful of human dignity. May you always be concerned for the needs of the poor, and reject everything that leads to prejudice and discrimination, for these things, we know, are not of God.â?

During the Mass, there were prayers in four local languages, including Swahili and Masai.

It was pouring rain, but the storm didn't spoil the party. Nor did it silence the choir. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta sang some of the songs.

Nairobi Cardinal John Njue thanked the Pope for the visit and the Pope gave him this chalice. The gift received plenty of applause. Before leaving, the Pope thanked the president, who plans to be present tomorrow when the he meets with young people at Nairobi's main stadium.

