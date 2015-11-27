We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope Francis on Paris climate conference: It's now or never
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/02
Pope at Bangui's Central Mosque: â??Together we say no to hateâ?
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
The eight most powerful messages from the Pope's trip to Africa
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
Full text of the Pope's press conference aboard the papal plane
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
What does the Pope advise those who have suffered and hold grudges?
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
Central Africans dance enthusiastically for Pope Francis' last Mass in Africa
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/27
Download document
Share

Pope Francis arrives in Uganda

Bishops, dancers, military and political leaders all waited for Pope Francis on the tarmac in Uganda. And when he landed, everyone showed their excitement. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni greeted Pope Francis and the two watched a military honor guard performance. Ugandan and Vatican City flags flew alongside each other as cannons fired in the Pope's honor as well. ; The Pope then walked down the red carpet, waving to and greeting a wide range of people: from bishops to laypeople wearing traditional clothing. Just like in Kenya, traditional music blasted while well-wishers danced enthusiastically. After entering an airport building, the Pope posed for a photo with children. Moments later, he stepped into a small car and headed for the Ugandan State House. ATO CTV -VM -BN: Up:FV