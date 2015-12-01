We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
Pope at Bangui's Central Mosque: â??Together we say no to hateâ?

The crowd excitedly cheered as the Popemobile passed by. They were as thrilled as the pilgrims at the Pope's weekly general audiences.  But they weren't a typical crowd for Pope Francis: the well-wishers were all Muslims. He met with Bangui's Muslim community during his final day in the Central African Republic. The Pope received flowers as a gift from some young girls before entering the Central Mosque. He was accompanied by the mosque's grand imam. After some remarks from the imam in French, the Pope delivered a strong interreligious message in Italian. "Together we say no to hate. No to revenge. No to violence.â? As he left the mosque, the Pope greeted several young Muslim children. They bowed their heads and shook his hand as he passed by. And just as when he came in, Pope Francis took the Popemobile out. The imam rode with him as a stampede of excited people ran alongside the truck. Francis, the peopleÂ´s Pope from ROME REPORTS on Vimeo. ATO CTV SV -PR: Up:IPC