The Pope will celebrate Mass on the border between Mexico and the United States

On Friday, a few hours after the historic meeting between Patriarch Kirill in Cuba. Pope Francis will come to Mexico where he is expected to complete six full days of commitments. He will travel hundreds of kilometers on five Pope-mobiles, two of them are the ones used in the United States. In addition to the cars, he will moved by plane and helicopter to get around and travel more than 23,000 kilometers. He will start in the south and end in the northern part of a country. Over 100 million devoted Catholics will be awaiting the Pope's arrival to Mexico. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican spokesman "I have a great memory of this trip with Pope John Paul II in Mexico City by pope-mobile during his last trip. There was a sea of people everywhere in the 10 or 15 kilometers traveled. Many wept and applauded.â? He will celebrate Mass and attend meetings but will give special attention to victims of violence and the indigenous population. The Pope has even authorized the use of local dialects, during the liturgy of the Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican spokesman "On this occasion, the Pope will give a decree of authorization for the use of indigenous languages. It is not known whether he refers to a specific one or more than one.â? He will spend his last day in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A Mass will preside between the massive US border. It is estimated that some 200,000 pilgrims will be attending on the Ciudad Juarez border and 50,000 will be in El Paso, on the US boarder. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican spokesman "The Pope will be on the border between Mexico and the United States. It is a transparent border fence. There will be people on either side of the border. The Pope will be close by to greet them before going to the location where Mass will be celebrated.â? In addition, he will meet with victims of violence. Among them, are the relatives of the 43 missing students in the state of Guerrero.