We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/03/13
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/20
The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Full text of Pope Francis´ farewell in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/18
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/05
Download document
Share

The Pope will celebrate Mass on the border between Mexico and the United States

On Friday, a few hours after the historic meeting between Patriarch Kirill in Cuba. Pope Francis will come to Mexico where he is expected to complete six full days of commitments. He will travel hundreds of kilometers on five Pope-mobiles, two of them are the ones used in the United States. In addition to the cars, he will moved by plane and helicopter to get around and travel more than 23,000 kilometers. He will start in the south and end in the northern part of a country. Over 100 million devoted Catholics will be awaiting the Pope's arrival to Mexico.  FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI  Vatican spokesman "I have a great memory of this trip with Pope John Paul II in Mexico City by pope-mobile during his last trip. There was a sea of people everywhere in the 10 or 15 kilometers traveled. Many wept and applauded.â? He will celebrate Mass and attend meetings but will give special attention to victims of violence and the indigenous population. The Pope has even authorized the use of local dialects, during the liturgy of the Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas.  FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI  Vatican spokesman "On this occasion, the Pope will give a decree of authorization for the use of indigenous languages. It is not known whether he refers to a specific one or more than one.â? He will spend his last day in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A Mass will preside between the massive US  border. It is estimated that some 200,000 pilgrims will be attending on the Ciudad Juarez border and  50,000 will be in El Paso, on the US boarder. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI  Vatican spokesman "The Pope will be on the border between Mexico and the United States. It is a transparent border fence. There will be people on either side of the border. The Pope will be close by to greet them before going to the location where Mass will be celebrated.â? In addition, he will meet with victims of violence. Among them, are the relatives of the 43 missing students in the state of Guerrero. AC/YA AA -PR up:YA