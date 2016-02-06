Mexico's ambassador to the Vatican: While Trump wants walls, Pope seeks bridges

Pope Francis will visit Mexico for the third time in his life and the first as pope. He is about to embark on a lengthy journey, travelling 23,000 kilometers in just six days. MARIANO PALACIOS ALCOCER Ambassador of Mexico to the Holy See "It will be a great pleasure to receive him because he will cross the ocean to visit Mexico. And he is doing it during the Year of Mercy with a visit to the Guadalupe Shrine, the patroness of evangelization in America." This visit will mark one of the most emotionally charged moments of the trip. When he went to the US he was offered to go to the Mexican border, but the Pope said he could not imagine visiting the Aztec country without having a chance to visit the Our Lady of Guadalupe. MARIANO PALACIOS ALCOCER Ambassador of Mexico to the Holy See "The people of Mexico have a profound popular religiosity and its fundamental inspiration points to Our Lady of Guadalupe. And the journey of the Latin American pope is to recognize Our Lady of Guadalupe as patroness of America during this Year of Mercy. The people of Mexico are grateful and very happy to welcome him in February. " As he often does in his travels, he will meet especially with everyday people and those on the margins of society. He will meet with workers, indigenous people, prisoners, victims of violence and migrants. Mexico is a transit country for migrants from Central America and also a country where many people leave in search of a better life. MARIANO PALACIOS ALCOCER Ambassador of Mexico to the Holy See "The Pope knows that every migrant is a person with human dignity and inalienable rights no matter what their employment or immigration status." The ambassador says the Pope will be more than ever a Pontiff â?? a bridge builder - especially in these times where there is widespread talk against migration crossing the border. MARIANO PALACIOS ALCOCER Ambassador of Mexico to the Holy See "The Pope is a Pontiff, he builds bridges and Donald Trump wants to build walls. Today communication is needed, not isolation. Today dialogue is needed, not condemnation. Today we need respect, not recrimination.â? Pope Francisc will visit Mexico City, Ecatepec, Tuxtla Gutierrez, San Cristobal de las Casas, Morelia and Ciudad Juarez. In Mexico100 million Catholics will await him. It is the country with the most Spanish-speaking Catholics in the world.