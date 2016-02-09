Pope Francis will travel more than 14,000 miles during his Mexico trip

Pope Francis will travel more than 14,000 miles during his pilgrimage to Mexico. The estimate gives an idea of just how active the 79-year-old pontiff remains. ; The Pope will first land in Havana to meet with the Patriarch of Moscow. Then he will touch down in Mexico City on the afternoon of Friday February 12th, more than 6,000 miles away. On Saturday, February 14th, after a day of protocol meetings, he will visit the Basilica of Guadalupe. On February 15th, the Pope will take a 15 mile helicopter ride to the Center of Studies in Ecatepec, almost 18 miles away. On Monday the 15th, he'll go to the state of Chiapas, in Mexico's south. It will be a 460 mile flight there, along with another 60 miles of helicopter rides to San Cristóbal de Las Casas, if the weather allows. Another 460 mile flight will bring the Pope back to Mexico City. The Pope will travel from Mexico's capital to Morelia: round trip, the trip will be more than 250 miles. The final stop of the Pope's trip to Mexico will be at the border town, Ciudad Juarez. He'll travel more than 900 miles to reach his final destination of the pilgrimage. Afterward, Pope Francis will board the papal plane for the 6,000 mile journey back to Rome. By the end, the Pope will have covered nearly 15,000 miles in just a few days.