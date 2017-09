LIVE: The Pope celebrates Mass with indigenous communities in Chiapas

Pope Francis travels from Mexico City to Chiapas to officiate a Mass with indigenous communities in the Municipal Sports Center of San Cristobal de las Casas.

The broadcast starts at 10:00 a.m. local time in Chiapas.

The ceremony is expected to be traditionally colorful with handcrafts and folk art by the ;indigenous population.

