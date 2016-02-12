We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/03/13
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/20
The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Full text of Pope Francis´ farewell in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/18
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/12
Download document
Share

Pope Francis leaves for Mexico and Cuba

(ONLY VIDEO) Pope Francis' plane departs from Rome's Fiumicino airport at 8.24 a.m. bound for Cuba's Jose Marti Airport. The landing is scheduled to take place about twelve hours later at 2:00 p.m., local Cuba time. This historic meeting with the Patriarch of Moscow in Cuba will be the first meeting between the Russian Orthodox Church and Catholic Church in centuries. While in Mexico, six-days of intense activity await the Pope. He will tour the country from south to north. On Thursday, February 18th, ;he will return to Rome from Ciudad Juarez. AC/YA CTV JM -BN Up:JRB #Popeinmexico