Famous Mexican Singers give warm welcome to Pope Francis

(-VIDEO ONLY-) Top Mexican singers welcomed Pope Francis to the country by singing a long list of melodies, among them, a song titled 'Luz' which translates to 'Light.'

Mexico's first lady, Angelica Rivera, helped organize the ceremony, with famous singers like: Belinda, Cristian Castro, Diego Verdaguer, Ana Victoria, ATL, Carla Mauri, Carlos Rivera, Celso Piña, Diego Boneta,, Edwin Luna, Emir Pabón & Grupo Cañaveral, Iskander, Jary, La Adictiva, Leandro Ríos, Lucero, Marian & Mariel, Pandora y Ruby, Lemongrass, Escobar.

