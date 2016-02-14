Pope Francis at the Basilica of Guadalupe: The tears of those who suffer are not in vain

The Mexican people demonstrated their love for the Pope during his 10-mile route. Pope Francis toured Mexico City, embraced by thousands of pilgrims, who filled the streets to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. More than 35,000 people from all over the country were there to greet him. Pope Francis wanted his first large mass in Mexico to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe. And how could it be otherwise, upon arrival he was greeted with "La Guadalupana,â? a song in honor of the Empress of the Americas. The Pope lit a candle, symbolizing that mercy should enlighten the world. Then he went through the Holy Door of the Basilica to preside over the Mass. In his homily, the Pope reviewed the history of St. Juan Diego and the Virgin of Guadalupe. The Mother of God chose a humble Indian to send her message to the Mexican land. POPE FRANCIS "Just as she made herself present to little Juan, so too she continues to reveal herself to all of us, especially to those who feel, like him, 'worthless.â? With deep emotion, Pope Francis said that no one can be left out in our societies. POPE FRANCIS "We are all necessary, especially those who normally do not count because they are not 'up to the task' or 'they do not have the necessary funds' to build all these things.â? In the Virgin Mary, the Pope said, everyone can take comfort because as she told St. Juan Diego, she is a mother. POPE FRANCIS "Mary tells us that she has 'the honor' of being our mother, assuring us that those who suffer do not weep in vain. These ones are a silent prayer rising to heaven, always finding a place in Maryâ??s mantle.â? Finally, he said, as well as St. Juan Diego, the Virgin continues to call on Christians to be her envoys to accompany people in all circumstances. POPE FRANCIS "Be my ambassador, she says to us, giving food to the hungry, give drink to those who thirst, refuge to those in need, clothe the naked and visit the sick. Come to the aid of your neighbor, forgive whoever has offended you, console the grieving, be patient with others, and above all beseech and pray to God.â? Pope Francis recounts that the Virgin comes to tell Christians again: to accompany many lives, wipe away many tears, in particular, those who suffer most. Finally, the Pope blessed the gift that he brought the Virgin of Guadalupe. A gold-plated crown for the patron saint of the Americas with the Latin inscriptions"Mater mea-Spes meaâ? meaning "My mother and my hope.â?