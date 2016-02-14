Pope prays alone before the Virgin of Guadalupe

(ONLY VIDEO) The Pope managed to spend a few moments in prayer, alone with the Virgin of Guadalupe. Pope Francis first placed some flowers before Her, just as he always does in Rome, before the 'Salus Populi Romani' icon. The Pope was there for over 20 minutes of prayer. ; The pilgrims were able to catch a glimpse of him through the window, once St. Juan Diego's tilma was turned. The Pope was able to fulfill his desire to pray as a child before the Empress of the Americas.