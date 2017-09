LIVE: Pope visits the Cathedral San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas

Pope Francis visits the cathedral of San Cristobal de las Casas, in the state of Chiapas in Mexico . There he will greet the priests of the city and will privately visit the tomb of Bishop Samuel Ruiz Garcia, a Bishop famous for his defense of the indigenous people, who died in 2011. The broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time. IPC Up:FV