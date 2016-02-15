Pope Francis warmly greeted by crowds in Chiapas, Mexico

Upon the Pope's arrival in Chiapas, Mexico, this Monday morning, hundreds of brightly dressed children greeted him in song and excited cheers as he stepped off the plane. Pope Francis was lovingly embraced by a group of indigenous people who lavished him with hugs and adorned him with a crown of yellow flowers. The Pope proceeded to bless the group who kneel before him. Shortly after, Pope Francis arrived by helicopter to San Cristobal de Las Casas, the site where he would soon after conduct a holy mass. The Pope rode in the Pope mobile through the crowd of thousands who came to hear him speak. He greeted everyone with a smile and friendly wave. He even stopped to kiss a baby who was presented to him.