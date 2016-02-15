See the Pope's moving visit to a children's hospital in Mexico

On Sunday afternoon, Pope Francis visited Mexico's City's 'Federico Gomez Pediatric Center.' It's actually the same hospital John Paul II visited back in 1979 during his first trip abroad. Mexico's first lady, Angelica Rivera, welcomed the Pope. What followed was a long list of moving moments between the Pope and the young patients. "Let's figure this out...If I take this rosary, it will stay in a drawer. When I pass away, it will get lost. I don't want that to happen. So, I will bless the rosary and I assign you as its official keeper. You have to take care of it, ok? Every now and then, pray for me.â? "You are great not only because of what you say, but because of what you do. Your message of love and peace will stay right here in our hearts. From the bottom of our soul, filled with joy, we want to say: thank you. Thank you very much for being here with us.â? The Pope also took time to thank those who care for the young patients day in and day out. He said sometimes the best therapy is based on attention and love. POPE FRANCIS "The therapy of affection is very important. Sometimes a simple caress does wonders for someone's recuperation.â? After his brief speech, Pope Francis decided to ask the young patients a few questions about Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego. POPE FRANCIS "You all know who Juan Diego is right? If you know who he is, lift your hand. Everyone! When the uncle of Juan Diego was sick, he was very worried and tense. But then Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared before him. She said: 'Don't let your heart worry, leave all worries behind. Am I, your Mother, not here with you?' We have our Mother. Let's pray to Her, so that She may give us Her son, Jesus. Now, I'm going to ask you this: Let's all close our eyes and pray for whatever our heart desires.â? But things didn't stop there. Pope Francis visited the hospital wing, where patients with serious conditions are cared for. There, he gave this young boy his medicine against poliomyelitis. Then, just moments later, this girl left the Pope speechless as she sang the 'Ave Maria' for the Pope, leading some people to tears. The Pope then continued his visit, by greeting other patients. The visit ended as the Pope boarded his trademark car...nothing too flashy, just a regular Fiat 500. JRB/KLH CTV SV -BN Up: #Popeinmexico