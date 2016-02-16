Pope Francis: Do you want to know how you live? Let's see how you pray

(-ONLY VIDEO-) During his homily at Moralia's stadium, Pope Francis explained how prayer and life shape each other. "There is a saying which goes "tell me how you pray, and I will tell you how you live; tell me how you live and I will tell you how you pray. Because showing me how you pray, I will learn to find the God for whom you live, and showing me how you live, I will learn to believe in the God to whom you prayâ?. For our life speaks of prayer and prayer speaks of our life; our life speaks through our prayer and our prayer speaks through our life. Praying is something learned, just as we learn to walk, to speak, to listen. The school of prayer is the school of life and in the school of life we progress in the school of prayer.â?