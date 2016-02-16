We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/03/13
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/20
The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Full text of Pope Francis´ farewell in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/18
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/16
Download document
Share

Pope Francis: Do you want to know how you live? Let's see how you pray

(-ONLY VIDEO-) During his homily at Moralia's  stadium, Pope Francis explained how prayer and life shape each other. "There is a saying which goes "tell me how you pray, and I will tell you how you live; tell me how you live and I will tell you how you pray. Because showing me how you pray, I will learn to find the God for whom you live, and showing me how you live, I will learn to believe in the God to whom you prayâ?. For our life speaks of prayer and prayer speaks of our life; our life speaks through our prayer and our prayer speaks through our life. Praying is something learned, just as we learn to walk, to speak, to listen. The school of prayer is the school of life and in the school of life we progress in the school of prayer.â?