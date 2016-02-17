A man almost makes the Pope fall on to a person in a wheelchair

(-VIDEO ONLY-) At the end of the Pope's visit in Morelia, a group of youths got a bit too excited and almost knocked the Pope over. In fact, the 79 year old Pope almost fell onto a person in a wheelchair. Pope Francis immediately told the man who pulled him forward: "Don't be selfish!!â? Organizers then called on the nearly 50,000 people gathered in the stadium to calm down. The Pope had left the stage to greet the sick; however, the high spirits of the people who were behind the security fence became too much. Moments before this incident, another young man pulled on the Pope's robe, causing him to almost lose his balance. JRB CTV SV -PR Up:FV #Papaenmexico