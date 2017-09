LIVE: The Pope visits a prison in Ciudad Juarez

Pope Francis will fly ;from Mexico City to Ciudad Juarez.

On his first stop, he will visit a rehabilitation center 'Cereso' in Ciudad Juarez, one of the nation's toughest prisons.

The Pope will greet and talk with some of the inmates.

The broadcast will begin at 10:15 a.m. local time.

