Pope prays at the border between Mexico and the US for all the deceased migrants

(ONLY VIDEO ) The Pope prayed in Ciudad Juarez for the deceased migrants. He laid a bouquet of flowers underneath a ten-foot cross, which is visible from both sides of the border, and is a simple representative to all who have lost their lives trying to cross the Rio Grande. He prayed facing towards the United States. Then he blessed the thousands of faithful who were on the other side of El Paso, Texas. AC/YA CTV JM -BN up: YA