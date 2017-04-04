Card. Turkson: We want development that affects every part of the human person

In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Paul VI's Encyclical called "Populorum Progressioâ? and the development of the person today, the Vatican hosted a two-day conference with members from the new Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, including its prefect, Card. Turkson. CARD. PETER TURKSON Prefect, Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development "Becoming a nation and succeeding, development must be integral. It should not be concerned about one area or one aspect of human life, but it must be integral and it must include everybody. So an inclusive development that affects every part of every human person.â? This idea of development and dignity of the human person was also expressed in the meeting with the pope when he said "the very concept of person, born and matured in Christianity, helps pursue a complete human development.â? MSGR. BERNARD BLASIUS MORAS Bishop of Bagalore "The Holy Father appealed to all to work for the human dignity, especially the poor, the downtrodden and the least and the lost all over the world.â? CARD. LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE Archbishop of Manila "Every time the pope attends a meeting like this or greets the people, it's an encouragement and also an affirmation of the importance of the gathering. The situation remains the same. There is a lot of poverty, a lot of inequalities. So this is not only a celebration, but also a confirmation of the mission of the Church to defend human life, human persons, and it is part of the Gospel to promote the good of the human person.â? Attendees sought to further understand how the new dicastery would work since it has combined these four Pontifical Councils: Justice and Peace, Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, Pastoral Assistance to Health Care Workers, and Cor Unum. CARD. PETER TURKSON Prefect, Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development "We decided to put all of that together, sever the memory of this encyclical, and through that, also make its content the core business of our council. And so explore this core business and remind ourselves that this is the way to go now by way of helping humanity in the world today.â? Around 600 delegates attended the meeting in the Vatican from all over the world, to better understand how this new dicastery will focus on the human being and how it can be spread to every end of the globe. MB AA -FL PR Up:MB