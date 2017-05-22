Pope Francis revolutionizes College of Cardinals with five new appointments

Pope Francis concluded the Regina Coeli prayer on Sunday with a surprising announcement: On June 28, he will create 5 new cardinals. POPE FRANCIS "Their origins from different parts of the world manifests the catholicity of the Church.â? Among the new cardinals, there are many surprises and symbolic gestures. One is the bishop of Stockholm, Anders Arborelius, the first Swedish named bishop since the Reformation. He became a Catholic at age 20, and when Pope Francis traveled to Sweden, he applauded his efforts for ecumenism. Auxiliary bishop of San Salvador, Gregorio Rosa Chavez, will also be appointed cardinal. He was a collaborator of Blessed Oscar Romero. He will become the first cardinal who is auxiliary bishop. Also on the list is Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona. He was a former missionary in Zaire and has much experience in several Spanish dioceses. Pope Francis will also name cardinal the archbishop of Bamako in Mali, Jean Zerbo, who has been very active in the peace negotiations in the country. Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, from Laos, is also on the list. His country has 6 million inhabitants and only 31,000 Catholics. In total, there are now 121 cardinal electors. Minutes before the announcement, Pope Francis once again called for peace in Central African Republic. POPE FRANCIS "Silence the weapons and let the good will of dialogue prevail to give the country peace and development.â? Pope Francis was referring to acts of violence against Muslims committed by the Anti-Balaka militia. More than 80 people have died in recent days, and the number is not larger thanks to the intervention of the bishop of Bangassou. He acted as a human shield to take Muslims to a Catholic cathedral to take refuge. Pope Francis also asked for prayers for Chinese Catholics on May 24, because the Catholic Church celebrates the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China instituted by Benedict XVI.