Cardinal Ivan Dias passes away in Rome

Indian Cardinal Ivan Dias, a kind, smiley and discreet priest, has died in Rome. He was 81 years old. He worked for years as a diplomat of the Holy See. In 1996, John Paul II appointed him archbishop of Mumbai and years later made him a cardinal. Benedict XVI called him to Rome in 2006 as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Despite needing a wheelchair, he participated in the last conclave and said that he was the first cardinal to greet the new Pope Francis.