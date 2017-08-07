Italian cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi has died

Cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi has died at age 83. He was archbishop emeritus of Milan and was considered one of the so-called "papabile" or possible popes in the 2005 conclave which elected Pope Benedict XVI.

Dionigi Tettamanzi was born in 1934 and ordained a priest in 1957 by Cardinal Montini, then Archbishop of Milan who was later Pope Paul VI. He received episcopal ordination in 1989 and was created cardinal in 1998, by John Paul II.

The cardinal moved through several Italian dioceses until he succeeded Carlo Maria Martini in the archdiocese of Milan in 2002.

He taught fundamental theology for two decades and his "Dictionary of Bioethics" is well remembered. He was always worried about families and their challenges.

CARD. DIONIGI TETTAMANZI

"A 'yes' to a commandment that leads to marriage is a 'yes' that not only benefits the individual, the couple or the family, but it's a 'yes' that is also reflected in the way a society develops."

That is why, hosting and celebrating the World Meeting of Families in Milan was one of his greatest joys.

CARD. DIONIGI TETTAMANZI

"For me, an encounter of this type is like the golden pin of a passion that I have always had."

Pope Francis, who was very aware of the cardinal's disease, sent a message of condolences, expressing gratitude to the cardinal for the great cultural and pastoral work he carried out in the archdiocese. He also mentioned his service dedicated especially to pastoral marriage, family and bioethics.

With his death, the College of Cardinals now has 223 cardinals, of which 121 are electors and could vote in a possible conclave.