We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

LIVE: Pope Francis visits the President of Bolivia
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/09
Pope Francis to religious: Do not fall into spiritual Alzheimer's
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/09
Pope visits elderly in Ecuador. Cracks jokes with Sisters of Charity who care for them
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis visits an elderly home in Quito, Ecuador
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis meets with diverse Ecuadorians
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis arrives in Bolivia
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/06
Download document
Share

During papal flight, Pope sends blessing for a young man fighting Lukemia

His name is Lichu Zeno. He's a young Argentinian athlete who is used to fighting out on the field. But now, he's facing the biggest match-as he fights for his life. 

The young man has Lukemia. He's on the waiting list for a bone marrow transplant. He's looking for support on social media and his campaign has gotten some attention. But he probably wasn't expecting to get support from Pope Francis, during his flight from Rome to Latin America. 

POPE FRANCIS

Courtesy: Inés San Martí­n (CRUX)

"Lichu, I heard about your illness. I'm praying for you. May Jesus accompany you, give you strength and brings you back to health. Lichu, let yourself be guided by the hand of God. May Our Lady protect you. I ask you to pray for me. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.â? 

Several campaigns have been launched to support the young athlete. One of them will be taking place this very week, in his native Argentina. 

KLH 

FB

-VM

PR

Up: LOA