Pope is welcomed in Ecuador, by choir of 40 deaf children

(-VIDEO ONLY-) As the Pope arrived in Ecuador, he was welcomed by the 'Manos Blancas' or White Hands choir. The group is made up of 40 deaf children, who performed for the Pope, ;along with the Symphonic Orchestra of Ecuador. Two members of the group, had a chance to personally greet the Pope at the airport. ;

JRB/KLH ;

CTV

JM

-PR

Up:KLH ;

#Papaenecuador