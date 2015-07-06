What's it like to travel on the papal plane? Check it out!

The Pope usually greets the journalists aboard the papal plane, shortly after take off.

What's it like to travel on the Papal plane? Journalists arrive to the airport bright and early. While they wait, they immediately start filling stories, since they have all sorts of deadlines back home.

Then, it's time to board the papal plane. Everyone has an assigned seat. Cameramen are usually seated close to the windows to get a clear shot.

Shortly after the plane takes off, the Pope says a few words to greet the journalists he's traveling with. In this case, it was a 13 hour flight to make it from Rome to Ecuador.

POPE FRANCIS

"I want to thank you for the work you do. It's a job that's very demanding.â?

Then it's time for the quick meet and greet. The Pope makes his way around the aisles, personally greeting reporters along the way. In this case, the director of ROME REPORTS, got a chance to exchange a few words with Pope Francis on flight, showing him a picture of the news team.

Food and drinks are served, but most reporters are on deadline, so the flight is a time to work and file stories. The Pope is seated in a separate area, up front, but the Vatican's spokesperson is available for interviews, so reporters can get their stories going.

FEDERICO LOMBARDI

Vatican Spokesperson

"The Pope is traveling to three countries, but I think other Latin American nations will also understand how the message of Pope Francis applies to them. They too will be present on this trip.â?

Pope Francis has made it a tradition to give an impromptu press conference on board the papal flight. But that usually takes place after the trip abroad is complete, and once the Pope and journalists are on their way back to Rome.

