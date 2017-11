Pope Francis wears a chasuble woven by indigenous hands

(VIDEO ONLY) During the Mass that Pope Francis celebrated in Quito's Bicentennial Park, he wore a chasuble woven by native artisans from the Azuay province. The symbols on the chasuble include a lily, which represents Santa Marianita of Jesus, the first saint of Ecuador; and a Heart of Jesus, to which Ecuador is enshrined.

It is very similar to what Pope John Paul II wore when he visited the country in 1985.

