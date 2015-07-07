We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

LIVE: Pope Francis visits the President of Bolivia
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/09
Pope Francis to religious: Do not fall into spiritual Alzheimer's
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/09
Pope visits elderly in Ecuador. Cracks jokes with Sisters of Charity who care for them
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis visits an elderly home in Quito, Ecuador
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis meets with diverse Ecuadorians
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis arrives in Bolivia
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/07
Download document
Share

Pope sets prepared speech aside... speaks off the cuff to pilgrims in Ecuador

(ONLY VIDEO) I will impart by blessing. I will give each one of you my blessing. For your families, loved ones and for the great people of this noble country of Ecuador. May there be no differences or exclusion. May no one be discarded. May we all be brothers and sisters where everyone is included, so that no one is left out of this great nation of Ecuador. ;

I bless each one of you and your families. I give you all my blessing, but first, let's pray to Our Lady. ;

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou amongst women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and the hour of our death, Amen. ;

Please pray for me. Good night! See you tomorrow. ;

KLH ;

CTV

JM

PR

Up: FV ;