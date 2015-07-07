Pope visits Ecuador's presidential palace and walks over to nearby Cathedral

The Pope paid a visit to the president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, on day two of his visit in Quito. After their private one on one meeting in the presidential palace, the Pope greeted the crowds from the balcony for a bit, before meeting with number of delegations. From families to government officials.

The Pope was there for about one hour and forty five minutes.

Since the Cathedral of Quito is pretty close to the presidential palace, the Pope actually walked over there, blessing crowds along the way, surrounded by video and cell phone cameras.

Once inside, Pope Francis continued to greet the crowds. These local nuns decided to break protocol as they reached out for a hug with the Pope.

As he made his rounds, he was led to the Blessed Sacrament, where he prayed in silence before the Eucharist. After his prayers were said and done, he continued to walk along the Cathedral.

When he walked out of the church, there were thousands of pilgrims waiting for him. The Pope had a prepared speech, but he decided to set it aside and improvise a few words.

POPE FRANCIS

" May there be no differences or exclusion. May no one be discarded. May we all be brothers and sisters where everyone is included, so that no one is left out of this great nation of Ecuador.â?

He finished off the prayer, by leading the Hail Mary as the crowd prayed along with him.

As he concluded his visit, the Pope left the premises in a simple gray car, as his security team tried to veer off the big crowds that tried to get close to the Pope.

