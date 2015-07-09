We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Bolivian president, Evo Morales, gives Pope politically charged gifts

(-VIDEO ONLY-) Just hours after arriving in La Paz, Bolivia, Pope Francis met with the country's president, Evo Morales, as part of a brief courtesy visit. ;

As marked by tradition, gifts were exchanged. ;

Morales gave the Pope politically charged gifts including a crucifix connected to a wooden hammer and a sickle-the international symbol of the Communist party. The same symbol was also on a necklace Morales gave to the Pope. ;

Bolivia's president then gave him a book titled 'The Book of the Sea' which addresses the portion of sea Bolivia lost to Chile during the War of the Pacific. ;

The Pope in turn, gave Morales a mosaic of Our Lady and a copy of his recent encyclical on the Ecology titled 'Laudato Si.' ;

